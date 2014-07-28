Daily tech deals: Discounted Raspberry Pi Model B at Amazon

The Raspberry Pi is an ultra-low-cost, deck-of-cards sized Linux computer, designed to promote computer science and programming in a fun way.

It has revolutionised digital skills in a fun and accessible way, and now you can get the Raspberry Pi Model B with a 20 per cent saving at Amazon.co.uk.

The official Amazon seller is making the Raspberry Pi available for just £23.89, which knocks £7.11 off it's £30 RRP.

With free delivery thrown in on top, this is a bargain not to be missed.

