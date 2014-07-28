Google gives away 90 days free unlimited music streaming with Chromecast dongle

Google has celebrated the one year anniversary of the Chromecast first emerging in the States (which was last Thursday) by introducing a new offer in both the US and UK.

Those folks who purchase the streaming dongle which plugs directly into an HDMI port on the TV will get 90 days of unlimited music listening from the Google Play store for nothing. Normally, the All Access unlimited service runs to £9.99 per month, so you're effectively getting a £30 freebie here. Not bad considering the cost of the Chromecast is £30.

Of course, Google is hoping that you'll find that you can't live without the offering once the trial is up, and you'll continue to pay.

The offer is set to run until the end of September, so all the way through the summer. Note that those who already have a Chromecast can avail themselves of this offer, too, but existing subscribers to All Access can't get the three free months, and neither can previous subscribers so you can't just cancel and then grab the offer. It's for newcomers only.

Google's popular little dongle also had Android screen mirroring functionality added to its arsenal of weapons earlier this month, which is pretty handy (indeed, you could wonder why it took quite so long to arrive).