Siri vs Cortana: Apple gently trolled in new Microsoft advert (video)

Microsoft has released one of the first adverts promoting Windows Phone 8.1 and it has, rather disappointingly, chosen to place a greater emphasis on the shortcomings of a competitor, rather than its own qualities.

The ad pits Cortana against Apple's Siri and – surprise, surprise – makes Microsoft's own digital assistant look far better than its rival's.

"Cortana, when my wife calls, remind me to tell her 'happy anniversary,'" the narrator tells his Lumia 635. The low-end phone agrees to the task, before Siri (speaking through the iPhone 5S) replies, "Oh no, I cannot do that."

The narrator then asks Cortana to remind him to buy roses when he next approaches a flower shop. Microsoft's digital assistant again obliges, while Apple's concedes, "I can't do that either."

Finally, the 635 delivers a traffic alert to its owner, who thanks it and picks it up. The iPhone then declares, "Now that is a smart phone."

The commercial brings back memories of Apple's famous old "1984" ad (below), in which the then upstart took a swipe at IBM, which was already a tech superpower.

Of course, the two have now agreed to a partnership, which Steve Jobs would probably not be too pleased about.

However, Microsoft's new ad is nowhere near as impressive, and just comes across a little lazy.

Nevertheless, we're definitely looking forward to trying out Cortana when it hits the UK (complete with British accent).