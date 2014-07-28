Mobile app of the day: Spending Tracker

Money management apps can get quite complicated, with links to online bank accounts, forecasting, stock tracking, and all kinds of fancy stuff going on. If all you want to do is find out where your money is going with a view to helping you spend it more efficiently and make some savings, then Spending Tracker is worth a look.

Spending Tracker is a relatively straightforward money management app with easy to grasp data entry screens. Spending can be entered each time you shell out, and you can also set up regular automated transactions if you pay up (£1.99) for the Pro version. The Pro version also lets you export data into those complex financial spreadsheets you've always wanted to set up.

In both the Standard and Pro versions of Spending Tracker you have access to user editable categories and good reporting that's based around clear, readable charts. You can choose to view information on a weekly, monthly or yearly basis. Oh, and for those of us who have a bit more trouble holding on to our hard earned cash you can set a monthly budget and even carry over underspend – if you have any!

Click here to download Spending Tracker for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Spending Tracker

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free