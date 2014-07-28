New budget smartphone launches in India for just £26

A smartphone costing just £26 has been launched in India and looks set to take on more established handsets such as the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy.

The Karbonn A50S has so far only been released in the Asian country, but UK customers can order the device online and have it delivered. Due to its low price, there is no duty to pay.

The handset boasts a touchscreen display, front and back-facing cameras, and a dual phone number function.

It can also operate on most UK networks using a pay-as-you–go SIM card.

The device runs on Google's Android operating system and comes pre-installed with Google Maps and Gmail.

The handset has a 1.2GHz dual core processor and 265MB RAM alongside 512MB of internal storage. While both the iPhone 5S and the Samsung Galaxy S5 both boast increased memory and internal storage when compared to the new budget smartphone, both also carry significantly higher retail prices. Both devices cost £549 in the UK.

Karbonn is not the only company entering the budget smartphone market. French firm Wiko launched its own £60 device back in April this year.

The device launches at a time when the battle for smartphone dominance seems to be taking place on two fronts: the high end premium handsets and the more functional budget devices. Earlier this year, the rise of more affordable Chinese smartphones was listed as one of the reasons for Samsung's worse-than-expected financial results