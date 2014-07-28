Samsung Z launch delayed over more Tizen setbacks

Samsung's latest attempt to launch its first Tizen-powered smartphone has been hit by another setback.

The South Korean firm planned to release the Samsung Z in Russia this quarter, but has delayed the launch in order to expand the Tizen "ecosystem," which includes developers, consumers and devices using the mobile OS.

The firm has yet to confirm a new release date for the product.

The delay is a blow to the firm, which is looking to reduce its reliance on Google's Android operating system, which powers Samsung's flagship range of Galaxy devices.

Approximately one third of all smartphones are produced by Samsung, but the firm's own Samsung app store has not proved as popular, meaning app revenue often gets diverted through Google's Play Store.

Initial plans for the Samsung Z were announced at a developer conference back in June, and showed a handset boasting a 4.8in HD display, a fingerprint sensor for security and a slim, angular design.

The prototype also received positive reviews for its speed when surfing the Internet and loading apps.

The Tizen operating system has suffered a number of delays to its smartphone launch. In January, Japanese network NTT DoCoMo reportedly opted against carrying Tizen devices.

Although the smartphone release has been delayed, Samsung has been able to launch the Tizen software in other products, including a smartwatch and camera. The firm has also indicated plans to use it in television sets and other home appliances.

However, the smartphone launch still remains the key release for the Tizen platform if Samsung plans to attract developers and app revenue to the operating system.