Looking for business? The Scottish Government is seeking new IT framework suppliers

The Scottish Government will be seeking suppliers to provide it with a framework for the delivery managed IT services.
According to a prior information notice published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), the resulting contract is expected to be worth between £50m-£100m.
Read more: Scottish NHS overhauls care record system
The pre-tender says the proposed network will be used by a number of Scottish public sector organisations, including:
- Ministers including Agencies
- non-departmental public bodies
- non-ministerial admin offices
- cross-border public authorities
- the Scotland Office
- Parliamentary Corporate Body
- Fire and Rescue Service
- Police Authority
- health boards and special health boards
- Student Loans Company Limited
- Forestry Commission
- Commissioner of Northern Lighthouse
- Equality and Human Rights Commission
- Business Stream Ltd.
“Scottish Procurement wishes to appoint a number of suppliers to operate under a new framework that will be available for use within the Scottish public sector,” says the notice.
“The proposed framework will replace an existing Scottish Procurement framework for the delivery of IT Managed Services (ITMS),” it adds.
The document says potential bidders must be able to deliver the following: data hosting, desktop support, server support, server maintenance and disaster recovery.
Scotland is also seeking hardware hosting, helpdesk services, technical partnering services as a managed service, application and website development and support, testing services, digital systems, service integration and Service Integration and Management (SIAM).
The notice explains that the awards procedure is expected to begin from 1 October this year.
© 24N.biz