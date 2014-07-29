Apple refreshes MacBook Pro with Retina display range

Apple has refreshed another laptop line, and this time it's the MacBook Pro with Retina display which has had its hardware boosted in terms of the CPU and memory.

The 13in version of the MacBook Pro with Retina display now comes with an Intel Core i5 processor running at 2.6GHz as the base spec on the first two models, with the top-end variant carrying a 2.8GHz CPU (or a faster Core i7 as an option, which can be selected throughout the range). The memory has also been doubled up to 8GB in the entry-level laptop which used to carry 4GB.

While the pricing remains pretty much static, the highest-end 15in MacBook Pro with Retina display has been reduced to £1,999, and both 15in models now come with 16GB of RAM (as previously rumoured). Apple has also knocked £100 off the non-retina 13in MacBook Pro, which now weighs in at £899.

Philip Schiller, Apple's senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, commented: "People love their MacBook Pro because of the thin and light, aluminium unibody design, beautiful Retina display, all day battery life and deep integration with OS X. The MacBook Pro with Retina display gets even better with faster processors, more memory, more affordable configurations and a free upgrade to OS X Yosemite this fall."

All the freshly tweaked laptops are all available now, and should ship within 24 hours.

Apple also updated its MacBook Air range back in April, boosting the processors and cutting the price of the entry-level model by £100.