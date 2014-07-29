Daily tech deals: Lenovo Thinkpad B50 laptop with £30 cashback

In the market for a new laptop? Head over to Ebuyer to pick up a Lenovo Thinkpad B50 laptop for an ultra-low £168.98.

Lenovo has decided to knock £30 off the price in the form of cashback, otherwise the RRP stands at nearly £200.

Best of all, Ebuyer has thrown free delivery in on top, taking all the hassle out of your purchase.

The Lenovo B50 packs a 320GB SATA hard drive with 4GB of RAM, Windows 8.1 and a Intel Celeron 1.86GHz processor.

