Japanese investor drops £135m on London data centre to aid "new Internet" plans

An existing datacentre in the London Docklands area is being expanded in a project set to cost £135m.

Work is being done by global datacentre operators Telehouse, with funding coming from its Japanese parent company KDDI.

The expansion, North Two, is being built next to Telehouse North, which is claimed to be the first purpose-built carrier neutral colocation datacentre in Europe.

The firms claim that the move is in line with the government policy of inward investment that encourages innovation, growth and new jobs.

UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Vince Cable has welcomed the news, hoping that it will enable businesses to take advantage of evolving technologies.

“It’s good news that Japanese ICT company KDDI has decided to invest a further £135m into its global datacentre at the Docklands,” Cable claimed.

“Britain’s economy is growing thanks to Japanese investment and in 2013/14 it was the second biggest investor into the UK starting over 100 new projects and creating 3000 new jobs,” he added.

KDDI claims its investments will provide the high tech infrastructure that the UK technology sector requires at a “crucial” time of growth.

Telehouse says it is building a “New Site for a New Internet” at North Two as the web is an ecosystem “continuing to evolve.”

The company claims that websites are being replaces by apps, smartphones and tablets, while PCs are being used less and the cloud has become a “reality.”

It adds that its “New Internet” will allow the UK to develop its digital infrastructure to meet its changing needs and the model is critical to the country’s companies as businesses and consumers expect IT to deliver outcomes.

“The investment in North Two will be crucial to the expansion of one of the world’s most critical Internet hubs and marks a new dawn for datacentres,” claimed Hiroyuki Soshi, Telehouse Europe managing director.

“We believe that as the Internet continues to develop at such a dramatic pace, the underlying infrastructure in the Docklands must stay ahead to meet the needs of the future,” Soshi added.

© 24N.biz