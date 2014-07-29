LG unveils powerful Android hybrid complete with Intel Haswell chip and 11.6in full HD screen

LG’s Android hybrid aspirations have been given a boost through a new version of its Tab Book that is geared towards offering netbook-level performance inside a machine that has the portability of the tablet.

The Tab Book 11, which will be sold by LG in South Korea, is an 11.6in tablet-laptop hybrid with a detachable keyboard and a high performance Intel Haswell Core i5 processor.

Its 11.6in screen has a full HD 1,290 x 1,080 resolution with Intel HD Graphics 4400 and the aforementioned Haswell chip is clocked at 2.6GHz, which is supplemented by 4GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive [SSD].

LG has packed it with two full-size USB 3.0 slots, an HDMI port, a microSD slot and it runs on Google Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, not the Chrome OS that anyone looking at the specification would have immediately guessed.

Size-wise it is 286mm x 192 with a thickness of 16.7mm, weighs 1.05kg and comes in a “Snow White” colourway. LG notes that a range of touch and physical keyboards can be used with the device and details of these should be available to anyone taking the plunge and buying one.

The new Tab Book marks the second model it has released this year after it unveiled the Tab Book 2 at CES 2014 in January that takes the form of a Windows 8.1 tablet-notebook tablet with an identical 11.6in touch screen to the one unveiled today.

It also shares an almost identical set of features to the Tab Book 11 such as the Intel Haswell chip and its appearance. For now the machine looks to only be available in the South Korean market and LG didn’t reveal whether or not customers around the world will be able to eventually buy it.