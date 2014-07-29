Logitech launches cheap H570e USB headset for business

It is not uncommon for an employee to run a video chat or web-based conference call through their speakers. They then shout at their computer, so the cheap mic picks up their voice. This is very inconsiderate; it negatively impacts the entire office's productivity, as attention is diverted from tasks. Now, Logitech wants to quiet these annoying coworkers with the H570e USB headset for just £39.99.

"Once you've made the transition from a traditional phone to a softphone, you're probably going to need a headset. Good news! Logitech just introduced the Logitech USB Headset H570e: a new headset designed for comfort and ease-of-use available in stereo for people who need to block out surrounding noise during desktop calls, and in mono for those who prefer to have an open ear to their surroundings", says Ann Finnie, Logitech.

Finnie further explains, "this affordable USB Headset H570e can help companies of all sizes to realise the benefits of hands-free crystal-clear communication. No more worries about your ever-changing workplace environment, we've got a headset that allows you to clearly hear whatever is being said or played".

Logitech lists the following specs:

Microphone:

Type: Directional ECM

Frequency response: 100 Hz - 18 kHz

Sensitivity: -47 dB +/- 3 dB

Distortion:

Operating voltage: 1.4 - 5.0V DC

Speakers:

Frequency response: 31.5 Hz - 20 kHz( Diffuse field )

Sensitivity: 94dB ±3 dB at 1KHz, 0.01m, 0.01W

Max output:

Distortion:

The option to switch from mono to stereo is an awesome feature. There is definitely a usage case for both scenarios. If you are only listening in to a conference call, muting the mic and listening in stereo is ideal. When participating and speaking, mono is better so you can better regulate your voice and not impact your surrounding coworkers. By bypassing the on-board sound and utilising USB, sound should be improved too.

The wired remote appears to be very useful. Of course, you can do the expected things - volume up and down, mute and answer/end call. However, it does have a trick up its sleeve - a visual call indicator. Yes, a green LED will alert you visually to an incoming call. This is helpful if you have the headset off while working at your desk.

While the H570e is designed for business, there is no reason why home users can't enjoy it too. Logitech claims that it will work on Windows 7 or higher and Mac OS 10.6 or better, but it should work on Linux as well.