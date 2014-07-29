Microsoft's re-shuffle continues as Yammer and Office 365 teams merge

Microsoft's company-wide re-shuffle continues with the news that it will be formally merging its social enterprise organisation Yammer with its Office 365 and Outlook teams.

Yammer was purchased in 2012 for $1.2 billion (£707 million) and quickly integrated into the firm's Office 365 subscription plans as a way of improving the social enterprise features of its cloud offering.

Read more: Microsoft cutting 18,000 jobs in next 12 months

Last month, the company announced that it would be offering Yammer to education and mid-sized business users of Office 365.

This has been followed by the announcement that the Yammer team will now be incorporated into the Office 365 and Outlook development teams, currently overseen by Microsoft corporate vice president, Rajesh Jha.

In a report by ZDNet, Microsoft said the Yammer integration was the next logical step.

"Since we acquired Yammer in 2012 we have been working together to bring the integrated benefits of enterprise social to all our Office 365 customers," the statement read.

"As we've seen the Yammer experience extending throughout Office – giving people new ways to collaborate and work together – it's now time to bring the Yammer organisation together with our Outlook and Office 365 shared teams as the next logical step in delivering an integrated set of social, collaboration, and communication experiences that enable companies to work like a network."

The news is the latest development in a company-wide re-shuffle for Microsoft. Last week, Yammer co-founder David Sacks announced that he would be leaving the firm to seek a new challenge.

Read more: Microsoft hikes up Office 365 prices

More notably, Microsoft announced this month that it would be instigating its largest job cut in the company's history with over 18,000 positions expected to be culled over the next 12 months.