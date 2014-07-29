Microsoft’s selfie smartphone and high-end Windows Phone expected very soon

Microsoft has two new Windows Phone 8.1 handsets in the pipeline that have already been revealed to company insiders and include a phone specifically geared towards taking selfies.

Sources familiar with the firm’s plans told The Verge that Stephen Elop, the head honcho of Microsoft’s devices department, showed off the handsets in an internal meeting that included a presentation on both as well as video teasers.

Microsoft’s selfie-specialist has been rumoured for some time and is the same “Superman” handset mentioned a number of times before. The smartphone is expected to come with a 5-megapixel front facing camera as well as a 4.7in display and is very much a mid-range handset.

Its second new handset, meanwhile, is codenamed Tesla and also already appeared recently in a leaked image. During the briefing Elop called it an “affordable high-end phone” and it comes with an impressive PureView camera. Speculation is that it will be a Lumia 720 replacement and has the same look as the Lumia 930 but with a thinner, less bulky appearance.

Elop shedding light on the two new handsets seems to suggest that Microsoft is finally almost ready to launch the two new smartphones, which will be some of the first under the Microsoft ownership of Nokia.

Microsoft only released Windows Phone 8.1 to the public at the start of this month and it includes its long-awaited voice assistant Cortana that is supposed to challenge the likes of Apple’s Siri and Google Now.

It expects to provide a Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 developer preview in the coming weeks that brings with it hardware and software upgrades that could be crucial to the pair of new smartphones being released.