NHS will flounder without tech “innovation and investment”

A group of West Midlands CTOs (chief technology officers) has been told that investment and innovation in technology is essential to healthcare’s future.

Speaking at this year’s Birmingham Science City “Ideasforlife” CTO Group meeting, industry expert Bethan Bishop explained the challenges facing the NHS.

“The expectation is increasingly that we will do more for less and it’s important that we carry out evaluation and view partnerships as important,” claimed Bishop, who is head of innovation at Heart of England Healthcare Trust.

Read more: ICO will get new powers to keep the NHS in line over data security

“Regardless of the need to innovate, society demands that technology moves on and service is improved on a par with personal technology.

“We may have experienced hardship in terms of budget and under-performance, but innovation and technology will help, within the right business model,” she added.

Her keynote speech at the event was delivered alongside mental health consultant George Tadros, who emphasised the importance technology plays in the care of patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

“We can’t continue to spend the amount we are on finding a solution by 2025. The solution needs to come sooner and we need to fully understand the requirements of dementia patients to enable an optimised standard of home living,” he claimed.

Birmingham’s Science City CTO Group was established last year as a select group of innovation leaders from around the West Midlands.

Chaired by Dr Andrew Sleigh from the Birmingham Science City Board, the organisation’s meetings and events are intended to become a cornerstone of innovation and networking in the area.

© 24N.biz