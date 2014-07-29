Unexpected Nokia X software platform update 1.2 rolls out

Even though Microsoft is planning to downsize its Nokia X efforts (to the point where there will likely be no new device announced), the software giant is still supporting its Android lineup by rolling out a new software update.

The update introduces the multitasking functionality from the Nokia X2 lineup, giving users the ability to easily switch and close running apps. It can be triggered by tapping on the App Switcher icon, after swiping down from the top of the display.

Microsoft is also preloading some of its cloud-based services, namely OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook.com. The note-taking app can sync up to 500 notes, while the email client supports push notifications and syncing of calendar entries and contacts.

Nokia Store sees improvements as well, making it easier for users to discover their favourite apps and games. There is also a new dedicated widget for discovering offerings and downloading them in a single tap.

The software update is designed for Nokia X, Nokia X+ and Nokia XL and will be available, starting today, as an OTA (Over-The-Air) upgrade. Microsoft recommends downloading it using Wi-Fi.