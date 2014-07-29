The Android and iOS apps that ensure you won't miss a second of the 2014 Commonwealth Games

If you expect to spend most of your time out and about over the next week or so, you might be worried about missing a key piece of action at this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Thankfully, you needn't worry too much, since there are a range of mobile apps available to ensure that you never miss a second.

The leader of the pack is the official "My Games" app, with its bright square tiles bearing a striking resemblance to the Windows Phone interface. The app provides users with a full calendar of events and also enables you to create a schedule of your favourite sports, so there's no reason for you to miss that badminton final you were really looking forward to.

Other useful functions include an online shop where you can purchase official games merchandise, a 'buzz' section that keeps you up to date with all the latest social media activity, information on the best ways to travel to and from each venue and a series of guidebook sections that feature all the best Glasgow hotspots.

This app was released alongside the St Joachim's Glasgow Games 2014 app, which was designed by local pupils as part of a 2014 legacy project and provides pretty much all the information you could ever need to prepare you for the event.

According to the app store description, it contains "a wealth of information on the history of current Commonwealth sports, competition schedules, venues, travel information and fascinating and useful facts on the participating nations and territories."

In addition, there is an official Commonwealth Games Results app, providing full schedule information and medal standings, a postcard app where you can add effects to pictures and create postcards, as well as dedicated team apps for many of the competing countries.

All of the apps are available on both iOS and Android, so get downloading and watch as the medals flow in.