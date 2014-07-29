Vodafone offers £5 discount off Chromecast with Red 4G tariffs

If you were thinking about getting a Chromecast, then you can get yourself a bit of a discount on Google's streaming stick if you have (or take out) a Red 4G plan with Vodafone.

Vodafone is certainly busy cutting deals to promote its 4G offerings, as the network already offers six free months of Netflix (an offer which runs until the end of the year), and now Red 4G users can get themselves a Chromecast for £25.

The device is normally £30, so that's a saving of a fiver – not a huge amount, but every little bit helps. (Those after a truly budget streaming stick may want to take a look at the Tronsmart T1000, though, which retails at just £15 – we recently reviewed it here).

Usefully, this offer is not just for new subscribers to Red 4G, but existing users can also pick up the discount.

Cindy Rose, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK, commented: "With more than one million customers now enjoying the benefits of Vodafone 4G, we're expecting Chromecast to be a big hit. Giving our customers the best possible experience, wherever they are, is key. So, whether you're at home or on the move, you'll now be able to enjoy and share the best online content from your smartphone, tablet and PC on your TV."

Vodafone's 4G coverage has now reached well over 200 towns and cities in the UK.

Incidentally, Google has also just announced an offer with the Chromecast whereby buyers get 90 days of free unlimited All Access music streaming, making the stick an even better value proposition if you're looking for a music service.