Daily tech deals: Motorola Moto G smartphone for £135

The Motorola Moto G is one of the cheaper handsets on the market right now, but Tesco has slashed the price even further to make it super affordable.

It's knocked £10 off the RRP so you can pick up a brand new handset for just £135 instead of £145.

For that you get a 4.5in smartphone running the latest Android 4.4 KitKat operating system. It also includes 4G LTE for incredibly fast browsing speeds alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 1.2GHz Quad-Core CPU and 8GB of storage.

Check out our review of the Moto G, which scooped an ITProPortal "Best Buy" award.

