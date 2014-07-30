Ex-Formula 1 boss Max Mosley sues Google UK over "Nazi-themed" sex party images

Ex-Formula 1 boss Max Mosley is suing Google UK after extensive attempts to persuade the company to take down images of him with prostitutes at a sex party, according to his lawyers.

Mr Mosley, 74, wants Google to block images first published in the dissolved British tabloid News of the World, which he successfully sued for £60,000 in 2008.

Read more: EU has made a mess of the "right to be forgotten" and is now blaming Google

The High Court ruled the article was not in the public interest, and Mosley has already won similar cases against Google in Germany and France, which the search giant is appealing.

"Adherence to the rule of law is essential to any society. This must include compliance with the decisions of the courts," said Mr Mosley. "As the gateway to the Internet, Google makes enormous profits and has great influence, so I have not taken this action lightly.

"But Google should operate within the law rather than according to rules it makes itself. It cannot be allowed to ignore judgements in our courts."

Mr Mosley won damages from the News of the World, after it published a story claiming he had arranged a Nazi-themed orgy at a rented basement in Chelsea, west London.

A Google spokeswoman said: "We have worked with Mr Mosley to address his concerns and taken down hundreds of URLs about which he has notified us."

Mr Mosley's legal action comes after the European court ruled earlier this year, Google had to listen and sometimes comply, when people asked for links to websites containing personal information about them to be removed. The ruling supposedly gives individuals "the right to be forgotten," and Google received 12,000 link removal requests on the first day.

Read more: A closer look at "the right to be forgotten"

Mr Mosley's lawyers said in a statement, "This is not a case about the 'right to be forgotten' or freedom of speech. Nor does it require Google to act as an arbiter of what is lawful and what is not.

"The High Court has already made that decision in respect of the images concerned. All that Google is being asked to do is to take practical measures to give effect to that decision of the court."

Image credit: Flickr (cvrcak1)