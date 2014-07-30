Microsoft delivers OneNote update for Mac, iPhone and iPad users

Apple device owners that use Microsoft OneNote have received a range of updates that make it easier to organise notebooks and apply various attachments when editing documents on external devices.

Microsoft’s update applies to OneNote for Mac, iPhone and iPad, improving integration for OneDrive for Business as well the ability to insert of range of different files into notebook pages.

The major update addresses a request from OneNote for Mac users that saw them wanting to access business notebooks hosted on OneDrive for Business and these pages can be synced, opened, or edited as a result. New documents or projects can also be created and then shared with co-workers.

Viewing and inserting file attachments has been simplified with the ability to apply a range of files, such as PDFs, Office documents, video and audio files, within notebooks on a Mac, iPad or iPhone. One example is the ability to drag and drop a Word document into your notes as an attachment and then view it in the built-in OS, Quick Look, or in the app itself.

Any notebook sections that are password protection can now be opened easily on a Mac or iOS device by finding the restricted area in OneNote and then entering the password. The section will automatically be password protected again after a few minutes or it can be locked manually as soon as editing has been completed.

OneNote Mac and iOS users can now also re-arrange and organise notes from a mobile device plus copy and paste enhancements allow formatted content from websites or other apps to be pasted into notes made on any devices.

Whilst not ground breaking, the new update is part of Microsoft’s push to become a big part of Apple’s products being used by consumers and enterprise customers alike.