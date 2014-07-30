The visual and audio assistive technology available at the Commonwealth Games

Aside from putting on a great show and, of course, hoping that our British athletes bring back the bulk of the medals on offer, the people behind Glasgow 2014 have another key priority at this year's games.

They hope to make the event as "accessible and inclusive as possible," by providing a range of assistive technologies across many of the venues, ensuring that no-one has to miss out on seeing the top athletes as they go for gold.

Audio description technology has been made available to spectators that are blind or have sight problems, whilst those with hearing loss are able to make use of in-ear hearing enhancement technology to receive all the live commentary on the action as it unfolds. Both technologies work through audio receivers, a limited number of which are being supplied by Glasgow 2014 on a pre-bookable, free loan basis.

The receivers are compatible with hearing aids switched to the 'T' setting, and can also be used with either a "standard in-ear headset or an induction neck loop or ear hook with a standard 3mm jack plug," as explained on the Glasgow 2014 website.

In a press release prior to the event, Jill Stevenson, the accessibility and inclusion manager for Glasgow 2014 said, "The provision of these services will significantly enhance the experience of spectators who are blind or partially sighted and those who are hard of hearing. These services will make the events accessible to spectators who might otherwise not have been able to fully enjoy the action.

"We want Glasgow 2014 to be the most inclusive and accessible Commonwealth Games ever, and we are thrilled that these services will help to make that a reality for our spectators."

Those who require this service must complete an Assistive Technology Booking Form and send it to accessibility@glasgow2014.com. Alternatively, customers can call 030 2014 0581 and complete the order over the phone.

For a full list of all the events that the technologies will be available for, follow this link.