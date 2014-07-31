Who's afraid of the NSA? BitTorrent unveils secure chat app "Bleep" for Windows

Recent revelations, courtesy of Edward Snowden, have given insight into just how much citizens need to worry about NSA activity, and it was an alarmingly large amount. BitTorrent has been working to mitigate these issues, at least as best as possible, with a Sync app that stores no data that can be accessed, and now a new chat app that will do the same.

The service debuts in private Alpha today, allowing testers to jump on board and get a taste of what it's like to use what is claimed to be a "serverless" version of chat.

BitTorrent points out the inherent need for security these days, stating "with the susceptibility of communications platforms to snooping and hacking, reminders of which seems to surface every week, we realised that we were uniquely qualified to build a better platform and application".

"Our big idea was to apply distributed technology to conversations. That means no servers required. This enables people using Bleep to make a direct, decentralised connection to someone they trust. Bleep offers the freedom to communicate without the risk of metadata being exposed", BitTorrent continues.

It's a valid point, given the state of the world today, and the organisation has done an admirable job of stepping up and protecting users with a rock-solid Sync client. If Bleep lives up to those expectations then governments could be in for a tougher time scanning and archiving information on citizens, the vast majority of whom are innocent, but caught in the cross-hairs of a wide net being cast.

For now, Bleep is for Windows 7 and 8 desktops only, but other platforms are promised in the future. Customers will need to sign up for the Alpha, but can invite friends, once they are in. You can sign up here.