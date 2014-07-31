Google releases source code for I/O 2014 app

Google has now published the source code for its I/O 2014 app as a way of demonstrating good practices for Android developers to follow.

The app, which was initially thought of as simply a scheduling service for the firm's developer conference back in June, is now being used for to aid programmers.

Read more:Microsoft releases historic MS-DOS and Word for Windows source codes through museum

The search engine giant has published the source code in order for the app to serve as a template for other Android software.

The company has also revealed the number of features, APIs and design approaches that went into the app, including "Fragments, Loaders, Services, Broadcast Receivers, alarms, notifications, SQLite databases, Content Providers, Action Bar, the Navigation Drawer, the Google Drive API, Google Cloud Messaging, material design, the Android L Preview APIs and Android Wear integration."

Google has also confirmed that the app has been rebuilt to work with JSON files instead of a specific API so that it can be repurposed for other conferences.

The Android Development Blog stated that it hoped the source code would prove useful for a number of developers.

Read more: Apple embarrassed by Russian spy chief demand for iOS source code

"We are excited to share this source code with the developer community today, and we hope it will serve as a learning tool, a source of reusable snippets and a useful example of Android app development in general."

Google also plans to publish technical articles related to the source code and will update the app within the next few months.