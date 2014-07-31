Mobile app of the day: Wiper Messenger

It seems like hardly a week goes by that I don't come across another app designed to help keep conversations between smartphone users private. Does everyone out there have lots of secret stuff to share with other people? My own phone calls are mostly bland, but perhaps I am in the minority. Anyway, here comes Wiper Messenger, and one of the app's key points is that it erases not only your side of any conversation but also the recipient's side, so you can be absolutely sure it has been stamped out of existence.

Wiper Messenger works for both texting and calling. Where texts are concerned you can delete them manually, and when you remove a picture message the picture is deleted from the recipient's handset as well as the message itself. Voice calls are encrypted. You can text while you are in the middle of a voice call too, a feat that even the great WhatsApp isn't capable of.

Product: Wiper Messenger

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free