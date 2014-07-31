Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini goes on sale 7 August

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S5 Mini will go on sale in the UK on 7 August, a week today.

It'll be available at major high street and online retailers, although the only outlets Samsung mentioned were Carphone Warehouse and its own Samsung Experience Stores.

The compact version of the S5 will be followed up by the Galaxy Young 2, which will be available for purchase the very next week.

As for the specs of these handsets, the S5 Mini (pictured) comes with a 4.5in AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, and 1.5GB of RAM with an 8 megapixel rear camera.

It supports LTE and like its big S5 brother, it comes with a fingerprint sensor and heart rate sensor, and it's IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Sales of the S5 have thus far been rather lacklustre in the UK – at least in comparison to what Samsung usually achieves with its flagships – so the company will doubtless be hoping this will boost matters, though they're likely to need bigger guns than the S5 Mini on that score.

The Galaxy Young 2, meanwhile, is a much lower-end affair with a 3.5in HVGA display, 1GHz single-core processor, and a 3 megapixel camera. It does run Android 4.4, though, and apparently boasts a "premium" design.