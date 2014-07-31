Sky Now TV app launches on Xbox One

If you want to watch Now TV on your Xbox One, then you're in luck, because the app for Sky's TV and movie streaming service has now arrived on Microsoft's console.

The move follows the launch of Now TV on the PlayStation 4, and indeed the Samsung Galaxy S5 as Sky attempts to spread the streaming service's wings and get it on a number of different pieces of hardware (it's now on over 50 different devices).

Now TV boasts on-demand movies and Sky Sports, with access to 12 of Sky's primary channels including Sky 1 and Sky Atlantic. Users can now pick up an Entertainment Month Pass which gives access to some of Sky's top rated shows for £4.99 per month.

If movies is your thing, then there's the Sky Movies Month Pass which offers a range of over 800 flicks including blockbusters and indie films, costing £8.99 per month (with a free month's trial available).

Pawan Bhardwaj, UK Xbox Live Product Manager, commented: "We're pleased that Now TV has joined the ever growing list of entertainment apps and services on Xbox One. Sky is an important partner for Xbox and with the launch of Now TV on Xbox One, our fans have even more ways to enjoy their favourite TV shows live sport and movies."