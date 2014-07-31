Tech daily deals: HP Officejet 6600 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer £69

In the market for a new printer? PC World has the HP Officejet 6600 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax for a low £69.00 Free Delivery.

This normally retails for £85, meaning you save a hefty chunk off of the RRP.

It has a 600 x 1200 dpi printing resolution you can be sure of high quality documents without having to worrying about high costs, as the high capacity cartridges help to cut down on printing costs.

For the full deal, click here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.