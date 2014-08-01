ARM finalises acquisition of Duolog Technologies

ARM has announced the conclusion of its acquisition of Duolog Technologies.

The deal was first brought to light back at the end of May, with the intention of concluding at some point in Q3, so the fruition has come earlier in the quarter rather than later.

Duolog Technologies is an Irish company founded in 1999 with headquarters in Dublin (and a US HQ in Silicon Valley). It works on design configuration and integration tech, and the firm's Socrates platform is used by seven out of ten of the top semiconductor players to help reduce their SoC design times by a matter of months.

Back in May, Duolog expanded its US presence with new offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas, and also made additions to its sales, support and marketing teams in Texas and California.

The company's central philosophy is that of "one vision to enable as well as automate IP integration and SoC assembly through standardisation, simplicity and efficiency".

ARM said in a statement: "The acquisition strengthens ARM's IP configuration and integration capability, helping ARM partners design and deploy system IP and manage increasing SoC integration complexity."