Fury as CIA found guilty of spying on Senate

An internal investigation has found the CIA guilty of hacking the US Senate during the preparation of its Intelligence committee's report on CIA's controversial detention and interrogation scheme.

The investigation found that CIA officers bypassed a firewall set up on a CIA network, created to allow the Senate committee to investigate the agency's documents to review the CIA's information extraction techniques.

The officers used their access to monitor the committee's computer activities and to read their emails.

Earlier in the year CIA director John Brennan vehemently denied any involvement in CIA hacking of Senate computers stating "that's just beyond the scope of reason" and that "people who are claiming that there's been this tremendous sort of spying and monitoring and hacking will be proved wrong."

The director also said "If I did something wrong I will go to the president, and I will explain to him exactly what I did...And he is the one who can ask me to stay or go." The White House has apparently decided to keep Brennan despite calls for his resignation from both sides of the Senate. Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary, when asked if the investigation gave Brennan a credibility issue replied "not at all" and that Brennan had an "instrumental role" in the destruction of Al Qaeda's power structure.

The Senate committee's report concluded that the CIA's use of torture to gather intelligence was ineffective contradicting the years of CIA claiming that it was essential. The report also concludes that the CIA knew that its methods were ineffective and lied about its effectiveness to the House and Senate.

Brennan has since issued an apology but it for many senators that may be a little too late.