Daily tech deals: Nearly £100 off Samsung 850 PRO SSD at Amazon

Amazon is selling the Samsung 850 PRO 512GB SSD for just £210 with free delivery thrown in on top.

The SSD normally retails for £295, meaning you save £84 (a hefty 29 per cent.)

ITProPortal was in Korea last month for the launch of the Samsung 850 PRO series, and we have to say we were very impressed. The 850 PRO features the revolutionary 3D V-Nand technology, stacking cells inside the SSD in a way previously unheard of.

In our benchmark tests it smashed records - meaning you'd be mad not to snap up this deal. Check out our full review of the Samsung 850 Pro to see what we mean.

Then when you're ready, get the full deal at Amazon here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.