EE has now brought 4G LTE coverage to 250 UK cities and towns

EE has announced the arrival of 4G LTE in Cornwall for the first time, and the 250th town it has brought under its super-fast mobile coverage.

That town would be Saltash, population 15,000, and as well as 250 cities and towns, EE reckons it now covers 2,500 small towns and villages.

In the latest part of its 4G rollout, EE has brought 21 more towns into the club, spread across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Along with Saltash, 4G has also arrived in Bellshill, Sutton in Ashfield, Gravesend, Craigavon, Tyldesley, Cheshunt, Swadlincote, Bishop's Stortford, Leyland, Guiseley, Ballymena, Frimley, Ormskirk, Potters Bar, Banbridge, Nailsea, Keynsham, Armagh City, Strabane and Dungannon.

Olaf Swantee, EE CEO, commented: "This is a landmark in our work to bring superfast mobile internet to as many people in as many places as possible. We know the benefits that 4G offers to consumers and businesses, and we're investing heavily in areas that have not previously had good mobile or fixed line coverage where those benefits can have an ever greater impact."

Back in June, EE announced another measure to help remote areas where call signal is weak, with the start of trials to allow voice calls over Wi-Fi and 4G (which is part of a £275 million investment plan).