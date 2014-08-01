BREAKING: Is Facebook down? Social network suffering worldwide problems

Updated at 17:46 BST with comment from Facebook

Social network Facebook has been suffering problems around the world, with some users completely locked out of the service.

Many users have taken to rival social network Twitter to voice their disappointment and vexation, using the hashtag #FacebookDown.

When trying to log-in to either service customers are being served with a message apologising that something is wrong and that the site will be back up as soon as possible and it's being speculated that a coding glitch is the cause.

Read more: Cannabis-stuffed drone crashes outside maximum security prison

Users of the Facebook mobile app have also been locked out of the service.

"I'm with Sky Broadband and cannot get Facebook to work at all. I've tried logging in and just see a total white screen with no error message. I wonder if it's related to Sky Broadband or Facebook? Let me know if you're having issues with the same ISP"stated one reader of Product-reviews.net. Another added, "I can't log on with Firefox, Chrome, or IE."

"Facebook and instagram are down. Can't do my job #facebookdown #instagramnotworking," read a Tweet from Taylor Whitmer, a marketing and social media consultant based in San Francisco.

"#facebookdown. And Instagram too apparently," said San Diego resident Tommy Chuang. "Something must have exploded."

Facebook is yet to release an official statement. Its Twitter account has been silent on the matter .

Facebook has just contacted ITProPortal saying "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

We will update this story as it develops.

Read more: Google Glass review: The pinnacle of wearable technology? [VIDEO]