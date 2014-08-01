Logitech TogetherWeGame: How to become a games developer (regardless of skill)

Growing up as a computer nerd, I remember thinking that I would learn how to program, so I could develop my own video games. I think this is a dream that many nerds share. I remember that my dad bought me a huge book on programming and after about 5 pages, I gave up and began reading comic books instead. The moral of this story is not that I'm stupid (although that is debatable), but that not everyone is cut out to be a programmer. My dreams of creating a video game were dead.

Or were they? Logitech has announced that it will be crowdsourcing a video game. This means that the direction of the game will be handled by fans on the internet - pretty cool, eh? The best part is, no technical skills are required. In other words, my dream of contributing to a video game is alive and well.

"We're developing a 16-bit tower defense game, but here's the kicker, every other decision is up to you, the fans. The characters, environment, weapons, rules - when we say everything, we mean everything. This is the first ever crowdsourced video game that will be developed by a consumer brand. We have no idea what the final product will look like, and that is both terrifying and thrilling", says Logitech.

The company further explains, "we're excited about this project because we believe design is all encompassing, something bigger than materials, color schemes product angles and weight. It's meant to tell a story and create an experience, and we'd love to share that experience with you, our fans. So whether you're a hardcore gamer, a casual gamer or a not-at-all gamer, please stop by the subreddit page and let us know what you want to see. This is something new for everyone, including us, and we can't wait to see what you create".

Let's be honest, this won't exactly be the next Call of Duty franchise - it will likely be a rudimentary tower defense game. However, the final product is less important than the shared experience and feeling of accomplishment to be had by the participants. It will be interesting to see how Logitech organizes the contributions and weeds out the trolls; you just know some knuckleheads will suggest nonsense for comedic purposes.

If you are interested in participating, you can check out the reddit page here. Tell me what ideas you have in the comments below.

Photo credit: kitty / Shutterstock