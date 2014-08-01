MakerBot’s new European office looks to spark 3D printing market into action

MakerBot’s assault on the 3D printing sector has been bolstered after it announced a new European subsidiary to handle the company’s continuing operations on the continent.

Based out of a centralised office in Stuttgart, MakerBot Europe is being tasked with managing MakerBot’s raft of resellers across Central and Eastern Europe as well as any new agreements that come into effect. The expansion includes acquiring certain assets of its German-based partner Hafner’s Büro, which has itself been a distributor of MakerBot products for a number of years.

“The creation of a MakerBot Europe office demonstrates MakerBot’s commitment to the European market and helps align our overall business growth strategy in the region. Germany has also long been the European hub for 3D printing as overall interest in 3D printing has grown throughout Europe. We have confidence that the area will continue to grow in dominance in the 3D printing arena,” said Frank Alfano, chief revenue officer at MakerBot.

Over the next six months the current distributors and resellers will be incorporated into MakerBot Europe’s sales and marketing department, and there are plans to expand its reach across the continent through strategic partnerships.

The acquisition of various Hafner’s Büro assets means that its owner Alexander Hafner becomes general manager of the new subsidiary and the company was chosen due to its “excellent performance record, enthusiasm for 3D printing and MakerBot products, and central location,” according to Alfano.

MakerBot has been at the forefront of the relatively youthful 3D printing industry with a number of different 3D printers and replicators that are now into their fifth generation.

3D printing as an industry is still growing and its potential moved Amazon to launch a store that sells over 200 unique on-demand products that have been created by a 3D printer.