Get a TOP SECRET job at the NSA... through LinkedIn?

The NSA is looking for a Director of Strategic Communications on LinkedIn. Why is it even advertised?

When you think of NSA you probably do think about job security. Nice government job. Good benefits. Nice pension.

But, what we never thought would happen is that a job at the security agency, the infamous security agency, would be advertised.

And here it is on LinkedIn.

It's a thankless task though because, among the requirements, are things like:

Managing daily media relations which means that you are going to be extremely popular in the same way as a wounded whale is to a circling sharks.

Counseling senior NSA leadership on how to deal with the public which means that you really have no chance of success because short of them quitting the public really doesn't want to hear from them. Trying pushing that through the system.

"Perform all duties in a manner fully consistent with the law." Enough said on that one.

Surely the NSA doesn't need to advertise, it can just do some "data mining" figure out who is unhappy in their work but really good at PR and maybe just hire them quietly through a back channel.