Sony Xperia T3 now on sale at Carphone Warehouse

Fancy bagging yourself a Sony Xperia T3? Well, now you can, because the handset is officially up for sale exclusively at the Carphone Warehouse.

The Xperia T3 went on pre-order a couple of weeks back, and is now in stock with delivery currently promised for 4 August, next Monday.

Contracts start from £22.50 a month, if you want the handset for free, and that comes with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB (on Vodafone). If you want the cheapest monthly payment option and are happy to fork out £200 upfront for the phone, you can get a couple of deals for £12 per month.

Tariffs run all the way up to an EE offering which is £45 per month, and has unlimited minutes and texts plus 5GB of 4G data. For those looking at 4G on a more sensible budget, O2 has quite a tempting looking deal for a tenner upfront and £23 per month, which has 500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 500MB of 4G data. EE offers the same allowance for £20 upfront and £24 per month.

The Sony Xperia T3 is a nicely thin device at 7mm, and comes with a 5.3in screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, along with a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon CPU and 4G support. The OS is Android 4.4 KitKat, and the T3 has an 8 megapixel camera boasting Sony's usual Exmor RS tech to help ensure low light pics come out better.