Tech News Weekly podcast 29: Favourite summer apps, Apple riddling iOS with backdoors, and is this the end of the Oyster card?

On this weeks Tech News Weekly podcast from ITProPortal.com. Could the Oyster card and in fact, hard cash be soon removed from the London Underground?

We have been tracking the trends in the most popular Apps downloaded this summer as well so find out who the big winners have been.

Plus Apple have been accused of writing in backdoors for NSA snooping. We discuss.

Joining Wayne Scott this week is Aatif Sulleyman, Paul Cooper and Alysia Judge.

Download the MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes here | Listen to the show on Stitcher

Articles discussed this week

The death of Oyster Card? Contactless payments via smartphone will hit TFL in September

Brits go fitness, dating and news app crazy during summer heat

Apple strongly denies stuffing iPhones and iPads with NSA backdoors