Want to download a film in less than the blink of an eye? Enter the 43Tbps data connection

Danish researchers have smashed the data transfer world record after reaching a speed of 43Tbps over a single piece of fibre thus surpassing their long-time German foes.

Related: Wireless network achieves 100Gbps transfer speed

The Technical University of Denmark [DTU] managed to achieve the speed using a single laser transmitter through one piece of fibre optic wiring and in a user-friendly installation it would translate to 5.4Tbps.

If and when these speeds reach consumers it would allow them to transfer the entire contents of a 1TB hard drive in just a fifth of a second and a 1GB DVD in just 0.2 milliseconds, according to Extreme Tech.

The milestone is a significant one for DTU as it previously held the record on two separate occasions with 5.1Tbps back in October 2009 and 9.5Tbps in 2011 before the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology [KIT] outsmarted it with a 26Tbps speed in the same year.

KIT’s record eventually grew to 32Tbps and the rivalry is significant enough for DTU to name-check its German counterpart in the press release announcing the new speed.

One of the most significant things about this record is the way it has used a single laser over a single fibre and this being the fact means that it could find its way into the real world a lot more quickly.

The fibre it used was created by Japanese firm NNT and has seven glass threads, or cores, that makes it easier to transfer a higher level of data despite the fibre being the same width as a regular piece of fibre.

Related: A closer look at the new wireless network world record: 40Gbps over 1km

All eyes will now be on the guys over at KIT to try and reclaim top spot from the Danes in what is an intriguing race for speed perfection.