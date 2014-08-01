Whitepaper: Deploying parallels containers on HP ProLiant Moonshot server cartridges

Parallels Containers provides a high-performance, high-efficiency virtualisation solution that can dramatically improve resource utilisation of HP ProLiant Moonshot Server Cartridges. The unique and highly efficient virtualisation capabilities of Parallels Containers enable the operating system to deliver cost-effective virtual servers on HP ProLiant Moonshot Server Cartridges.

The test results in this document show that for certain workloads, using Parallels Containers can result in much higher- than-average data transfer rates.

