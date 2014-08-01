Whitepaper: Hosted desktops rightsized for desktop transformation

Desktop challenges create opportunities for alternative delivery Models

The increasing numbers and types of devices used in the workplace make desktop management and delivery a daunting task for IT staffs. The ongoing maintenance and management tasks associated with supporting these various device types directly translate into considerable IT staffing requirements and costs associated with desktop delivery infrastructure, which demands performance reliability and an uncompromised end-user experience. Security, cost, and compliance further compound PC challenges as the desktop and application delivery landscape continues to change and introduce new processes, such as "bring-your-own-device" (BYOD) and alternative application delivery models, forcing IT organisations to reevaluate the manner in which digital workspaces are provided to employees.

