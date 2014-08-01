Whitepaper: Putting HP Moonshot into production

The new HP Moonshot System handles the heavy volumes of traffic on the www.hp.com homepage and provides access to HP download sites that deliver software drivers and updates. In this technical white paper, we explain the stepped approach we followed to achieve a successful implementation of the Moonshot System in this demanding environment that gets more than 300 million hits per day.

A new class of server

The HP Moonshot System is a new class of server engineered to address the IT challenges created by social, cloud, mobile, and Big Data. HP Moonshot Web servers include chips more commonly found in smartphones and tablets, which enable the Moonshot System to deliver compelling new infrastructure economics by using up to 89 percent less energy and 80 percent less space—and costing 77 percent less to purchase—compared to traditional servers. The servers also gain efficiency from shared management, power, cooling, and networking. Savings of this magnitude make the Moonshot System ideal for today's mega data centres, which are constrained by space limitations and the economics of conventional IT infrastructure.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.