Outage reportedly prompts Facebook users to call the police

You probably saw that on Friday, Facebook suffered an outage across multiple countries and many users couldn't get on the site (or indeed the mobile app).

While the outage only lasted a short time – not as long as the one that struck back in June (no, Facebook hasn't been having a good time of it lately) – that didn't stop some befuddled folks from treating the downtime as a serious emergency.

Serious enough to call the police over in the US – allegedly, anyway.

This story originates from a Sergeant Brink of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (via C-Net), who on Friday tweeted that: "#Facebook is not a Law Enforcement issue, please don't call us about it being down, we don't know when FB will be back up!"

He then followed that up by stating: "Yes we got calls #facebookdown That is why I sent out my previous msg to prevent them. Unk number received on 911 or reg number TY #LASD"

These apparently weren't 911 calls, he then clarified in a reply to the second tweet: "No calls made to 911 that I'm aware of." Rather, they were calls to his station, which "never made [it] past the station operator so there are no recordings of them".

However, NBC News was later contacted by Captain Britta Steinbrenner of the LA County Sheriff's Information Bureau who said her office was "unaware" of any 911 Facebook calls – and that Brink was not on duty at the time he tweeted about calls related to the outage on the social network, confusingly.

Brink may or may not have violated department policy with his twittering, and the matter is under investigation.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more – but it has to be said, we can well believe that a couple of people rang the cops for #facebookdown, particularly given some of the calls which have been made to the police in the past for downright ridiculous reasons. Indeed, #facebookdown probably wouldn't even make the top ten of emergency-related flippancy...