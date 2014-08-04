Samsung Galaxy Alpha available for pre-order... before the smartphone's been officially announced

Update: At 21:06 BST the ITProPortal team were unable to access the Mobilefun webpage

Smartphone fans will be pleased to know that the heavily rumoured Samsung Galaxy Alpha is now listed for UK pre-order online with all its specs detailed. Only thing is, it's not yet even been officially announced.

It seems that someone over at Mobilefun has not so much jumped the gun as barrelled over it at hypersonic speeds. At the time of writing, the web page that is taking orders for the so-called Galaxy Alpha is still live.

While there's no mention of a release date, Mobilefun claims to know everything else worth knowing about the upcoming flagship smartphone, including that it will retail for a pricey £549.

Apparently the handset will boast Samsung's own octa-core Exynos 5 processor and Google's Android 4.4.2 Kitkat mobile operating system.

The screen is more disapointing, quashing all rumours that the Galaxy Alpha would seek to rival the LG G3's crystal clear display. Mobilefun says the new Samsung device will have a not-as-impressive 4.7in 1280 x 720 resolution Super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 320ppi.

It will also have the same fingerprint scanner found on the Samsung Galaxy S5.

The leak also reveals a 12-megapixel camera with "super-fast autofocus" and LED flash, alongside a 2.1-megapixel front-facing snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha should have 32GB of internal storage, but no microSD card slot.

Most intriguingly, Mobilefun's listing confirms the new handset will mark Samsung's first foray into the "metallic design" that is so in vogue with the LG G3 and HTC One M8. Samsung has been heavily criticised in the past for clinging to cheap plastic design, so this could be a real step in the right direction for the Korean manufacturer.

Previous rumours had made us circle 13 September as the Samsung Galaxy Alpha launch date, but new reports suggest the smartphone could arrive as early as next week.