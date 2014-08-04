Ever wanted to write an email by speaking? Introducing Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13

Ever wanted to take a memo or write an email just by speaking? Nuance software has just the thing, with the release of Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13, a piece of speech recognition software that Nuance promises will revolutionise the way we interact with our technology.

Nuance claims that NaturallySpeaking 13 will allow its users to "dictate and edit documents, send email, search the web and use social media with greater speed, ease and comfort than you ever thought possible."

One of the most intriguing features is Dragon's ability to "learn" from its users' speech, and thereby get more accurate over time by learning the words and phrases that you use the most. It also includes support for mobile dictation, meaning you can speak into a Dictaphone or digital recorder, and Dragon will transcribe the audio files back to your PC so they're waiting for you when you get home. You can even use voice commands to insert frequently used images or graphics into documents.

According to Nuance, Dragon 13 is 15 per cent more accurate than its predecessor. Dragon 13 also supports popular web applications in all major browsers. It delivers improved voice command and control, including Full Text Control when dictating in Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo Mail.

Dragon's "natural-sounding text-to-speech or audio playback of your own dictations" also promises to make proofreading easier than ever before.

The English version of Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium is available for shipping and download now, starting at £139.99 on www.nuance.com, as well as through major software retailers. For current Dragon NaturallySpeaking registered users, special upgrade pricing is also available.

For people who find themselves taking their work home with them, the English version of Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Home will be available for shipping and download in August 2014. The UK price hasn't yet been confirmed, but US customers will be getting it starting at $99.99 (£59.42).