LG G Watch gets patched to remedy corrosion issue

LG's smartwatch, which went on sale last month, is apparently suffering from teething troubles in terms of corrosion – but this is something a software update will resolve.

Yes, it sounds a little silly, but let us explain.

The actual problem is that with some G Watch models, the charging connectors are corroding and being discoloured very swiftly – and in some cases, the actual functionality is affected by this, in other words charging ceases to work (a pretty major issue).

LG acknowledged the discolouration problem to the Verge, and said it was caused by a small current which is constantly active from the watch's contact pins.

A software patch is now rolling out for the G Watch which tackles this problem by simply switching off this current – when the device isn't charging, that is. How this wasn't noticed in testing, given that it's a pretty quick acting discolouration by all accounts, is something of a mystery.

If you've had this issue, and it has got worse and affected your watch's charging ability, then obviously you should get in touch with LG and make your problem known. If there are serious problems with a device, LG should either repair or replace it (you would hope).

The LG G Watch retails at £159 on the Play Store, and comes with a 1.65in display, and a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU, backed up with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

