Flappy Bird returns! With multiplayer! But only for Amazon....

Flappy Birds quickly hit the level of phenomena, then just as quickly vanished as the developer pulled it from both the iTunes and Google Play stores. He apparently buckled under the weight of customers becoming addicted and sending complaints directly to him. Hard to say anyone would blame him for that.

Now the simple, but also incredibly hard, game is making a come-back, though under the name "Flappy Birds Family". Those who had already installed it on a phone or tablet never lost it, but the folks who found out too late are now in luck. That is, providing they have an Amazon Fire TV box sitting around.

Yes the game is back, but, at least for now, it's an exclusive. This time around it comes with new features, that will allow the user to truly compete with friends and family. "Flappy Birds now are on Amazon Fire TV with incredible new features: Person vs Person mode, more obstacles, more fun and still very hard. Enjoy playing the game at home (not breaking your TV) with your family and friends", the app description reads.

Just as before, the game is free. It's available through the Amazon Android App Store, just as all Kindle Fire and Fire TV apps are (though you can forget putting it on that tablet for now).