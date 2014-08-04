Today's Tech: Planes get hacked, the US seizes data stored abroad and Google looks at your emails (if you're a paedophile)

US vs. them

US District Judge Loretta Preska has ruled that Microsoft needs to hand over emails despite being stored in an Irish data centre.

Despite the emails being under European data protection laws the Judge ruled that "It is a question of control, not a question of the location of that information," however Microsoft general counsel Brad Smith fought back telling the Wall Street Journal that the US government "can't force American tech companies to turn over customer emails stored exclusively in company data centres in other countries."

Wi-Fi on planes?! More like why fly on planes

Among the terrifying revelations shown at this week's Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas is that passenger aircraft can be hacked.

Ruben Santamarta, consultant at cyber security firm IOActive showed that commercial airliners can be hacked through the plane's Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment systems and then leverage those systems to disrupt the planes avionics equipment.

Santamarta's research is particularly poignant considering the Malaysia Airlines tragedy in March may have been caused by a cyber attack.

Privacy is dead, but that's OK

Google monitors private emails it was revealed today after a convicted sex offender was arrested after the Internet search giants found images of child abuse on his gmail account.

Last year David Drummond revealed in the Telegraph that the firm was tracking illegal images, in an interview with the telegraph he said "Since much of this illegal material is circulated repeatedly - making the crime infinitely worse for the victims - we have built technology that trawls other platforms for known images of child sex abuse"

It is thought that instead of viewing the images themselves Google compares "hashes" of the images and then compares with a database of hashes of known child abuse images.