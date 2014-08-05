BT launches new 4G mobile tariffs for SMBs with unlimited Wi-Fi

BT has kicked off a new range of 4G mobile plans aimed at small to medium-sized businesses.

Those signing up for BT Business Mobile now get 4G surfing and unlimited BT Wi-Fi as standard, with no extra charge, and a number of tariffs are available including SIM-only or data-only offerings, catering for single or multiple users.

So what should a business expect in terms of 4G performance here? Well, this offering is powered by EE which provides MVNO services as per BT's agreement signed back in March. So coverage will be the same as with EE (and hopefully performance, too) – BT switched away from Vodafone in the spring, and EE's strong 4G presence is doubtless one of the reasons why.

BT says it has designed the mobile tariffs to meet the needs of businesses, and those SMBs who sign up will also gain access to over 5 million BT Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK (with unlimited usage, as mentioned).

Existing BT business customers can benefit from these plans when they sign up again, BT notes.

Graham Sutherland, CEO of BT Business, commented: "Our research shows that 24 per cent of employees now work regularly out of the office. As part of our strategy to offer a portfolio that provides value for money and meets the changing needs of businesses, we've designed our new mobile plans to cater for this. Our new plans give customers the connectivity they need to help them stay productive when out and about, along with the flexibility to choose a plan that suits their way of working."

Check out the full details of the tariffs here, with basic plans starting from £17.50 per month (for budget feature phones, that is).