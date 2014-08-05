Cyber Security EXPO Panel: BYOD – why we can’t just say yes ! ?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As the post-PC revolution gains momentum, and dependence on tablets grows, IT departments are receiving repeated requests from employees to

bring their own device to work

.

BYOD is said to increase productivity, due to familiarity of the software, and the initial cost of investment is removed – so, why isn’t the answer a simple yes?

Finding answers to this and other questions, and being aware of the risks associated with modern digital needs will be popular themes at

Cyber Security EXPO 2014

.

Join us in this exclusive panel debate, in which

Paul Fisher, Conference Producer,

Cyber Security EXPO

, will be joined by

Quentyn Taylor, Director of Information Security, Governance and Risk at Canon

to give real time insight from a leading global organisation. Also joining the panel,

Stratos Komotoglou, EMEA Product Marketing Manager at MobileIron

. Stratos has a vast experience of mobile security and networking and a great ability to connect technical implications to strategic business decisions.

Attendees will learn:

How to successfully implement a BYOD strategy and factor in security, risk and compliance

The importance of data classification in any BYOD roll out

The advantages and disadvantages associated with BYOD

The difference between BYOD and CYOD - is there one?

Can you phase in a BYOD distribution?

Why young people will demand to bring their own device

The implications of the Apple/IBM enterprise deal for BYOD and the post-PC business environment



